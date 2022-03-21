LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Vice President Harris is set to arrive in Sunset later today.
- Geondre Thomas was arrested in connection to a weekend armed robbery and deadly shooting.
- A mother was injured and her baby killed in a drive-by shooting in New Iberia.
- Jennings police are investigating a possible gunfight on West St. Sunday night.
- A New Orleans bartender was killed on Bourbon St. this weekend.
- A mobile home was heavily damaged by fire in Lafayette Sunday afternoon on Patterson St.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot for Saturday’s election is tomorrow afternoon.
- A Crowley man says he started digging on his property and found items that could tell us about the past.
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Beau Young
- Today’s Forecast: warm and windy today, high storm chances for tomorrow