LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with news 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- World leaders are condemning the actions of Russian president Vladamir Putin after troops began invading Ukraine.
- A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Crowley.
- An alleged armed robbery suspect in Opelousas was arrested.
- New sale of oil and gas leases has once again stopped.
- Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy is speaking out against the Biden administration over the president’s handling of the situation in Ukraine.
- Vice president Kamala Harris will be in Sunset tomorrow.
- The state-wide burn ban has been rescinded due to improvement in dry conditions.
- Louisiana households that use SNAP can now order groceries online at Walmart only.
- Acadiana Eats: Nina Creole Food Truck
- Today’s Forecast: temps in the 50s this morning, into the 70s this afternoon with some light showers and cloudy skies.