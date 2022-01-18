LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with today’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- A house fire in Franklin claimed to lives of two dogs. No other injuries were reported.
- A pregnant woman and her three children safely escaped a space heater related house fire in Carencro.
- The city of Lafayette has had three deadly pedestrian accidents less than three weeks into the new year.
- S. Sterling shooting victim identified as Warren Prejean, 32.
- The White House will launch covidtests.gov for Americans to place orders from free at-home COVID tests.
- Eunice Manor is trying to stay ahead of latest COVID surge, but administrator says it’s getting harder.
- The MLK holiday committee held a commemorative program Monday night. The keynote speaker was Bernette Joshua Johnson, the first African American Chief Justice of Louisiana Supreme Court.
- A nonprofit fed more than 200 people in Franklin community to honor MLK Jr. Day.
- Acadiana Eats Live: Bailey’s Seafood & Grill
- Today’s Forecast: morning temps in the 30s, afternoon in the upper 60s