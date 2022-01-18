Today’s Headlines:

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) -- A St. Martinville man faces murder charges after police say they found the remains of a human and a dog in a burning structure Monday afternoon, Jan. 17.

Randal J. Romero faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains, aggravated cruelty to animals, and two counts of obstruction of justice, according to St. Martinville Police.