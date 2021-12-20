Today’s Headlines in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on the top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines
- New Iberia family devastated after three siblings died in a car crash.
- Authorities looking for suspect in the shooting of Treamell Robertson Jr., 18, in Baldwin.
- Deavan Lando, 25, arrested for allegedly shooting at two people in a car.
- Jared Daville, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer.
- Dr. Fauci says Omicron variant is “just raging around the world.” President Biden plans to warn unvaccinated Americans.
- Senator Joe Manchin says he can’t support the “Build Back Better” plan.
- Volunteers with Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute boxes of food to struggling families for the holidays.
- Christmas in the Park will resume today.
- The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns earned their 13th straight win in the New Orleans Bowl.
- Today’s Forecast: temperatures in the 40s this morning, mid 50s this afternoon