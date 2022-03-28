LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Last night’s Oscars ceremony was rocked by an altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.
- Ukrainian officials say they are prepared to accept certain conditions to end Russia’s invasion.
- China is starting to lock down most of Shanghai for at least several days to begin mass COVID testing.
- A wildfire south of Boulder, Colorado, over the weekend forced thousands to flee.
- The baby who was shot in the head in New Iberia last week is back home resting.
- State Legislature is considering a bill that would sentence parents to death, if they are convicted of killing their children.
- Roslyn White elected as Mayor of Abbeville.
- Mike Kloesel (Ind.) defeated Melissa Guidry (R) by a 2 to 1 margin for Mayor of Kaplan.
- Local Music Spotlight: Dustin Gaspard
- Today’s Forecast: starting off cool this morning, cloudy and into the 80s this afternoon.