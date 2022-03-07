LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- The global death toll from the Coronavirus has reached 6 million people.
- One person is dead after a Scott house fire broke out Saturday night.
- A second house was heavily damaged in a fire over the weekend just outside of Lafayette.
- Jarrett Rachal has been charged with felony hit and run resulting in death and driving with a suspended license in connection with a hit and run in January.
- Russian forces ramped up their attacks on cities around Ukraine.
- At least seven people were killed over the weekend after storms and tornadoes hit Iowa.
- Vice president Kamala Harris called for voting rights legislation as she commemorated the 57th anniversary of ”Bloody Sunday” at the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
- The community gathered on Willow St. to celebrate the 18th annual African American Heritage parade.
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: CJ Vedell
- Today’s Forecast: 70s this afternoon with a few possible showers