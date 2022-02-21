LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- One Jeanerette woman is dead after being shot in her home on Saturday.
- Police in Lafayette are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on Ambassador Caffery.
- An altercation on S. Buchanan St. led to a shooting that left one person injured.
- Jessica Richard, 31, was arrested for hitting two pedestrians while intoxicated waiting for the Rio Parade to begin.
- A young boy has died after he was rescued from a house fire in Coteau.
- Russian troops have received orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine, according to new U.S. intelligence.
- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across the U.S. Health experts point to herd immunity.
- Festival International is coming back after two years of delay from the pandemic.
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Julian Primeaux
- Today’s Forecast: temps in the 60s this morning, mostly cloudy and warm today.