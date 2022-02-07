LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Damien Lastrapes Jr., 19, was killed at the Knights of Columbus Hall just outside Opelousas.
- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search after 32 hours for a shrimp boat captain that went missing near Port Aransas, Texas over the weekend.
- A juvenile and Angel Lopez-Paz, 21 , have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Lafayette.
- Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on Sunday for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
- A fire at a St. Martinville apartment caused a power outage to the entire complex.
- Classes at UL Lafayette that transitioned to remote learning at the start of the semester will begin transitioning back to their original course delivery methods today.
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Beau Young
- Today’s Forecast: cold this morning in the 30s, mostly cloudy and cool afternoon