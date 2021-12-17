Tik Tok “challenge” causes concern among local school districts, causing some parents to keep their kids at home



(KLFY) — The popular social media app, Tik Tok is known for its “challenges”.

Past challenges called on students to engage in violent behavior towards a teacher or school property but the latest one is calling on students to threaten gun violence at school.

It has several school districts and parents taking precautions.

The nationwide challenge calls on students to engage in violent behavior at school on December 17th.

This prompted a message to parents and guardians from Lafayette Parish School System saying, “While there are no credible threats directed to any of our schools, LPSS continues to work with law enforcement to monitor social media posts and determine if they have merit.”

But some parents who wish to remain anonymous tell News 10, they felt it was best to keep their children home.

Related Content Local school systems address Tik Tok trend that calls for violence on Friday

“When I realized it was a nationwide thing, I left they couldn’t handle it everywhere.”

The message from LPSS also calls on parents to talk with their children about the consequences of their actions.

“Parents are strongly encouraged to have important conversations with their children about appropriate school behavior so that they can remain in school.”

The social media trend caused Vermilion Parish School System to take action as well.

Superintendent Tommy Byler says, “Social media is the best and worst thing for education.”

In a statement sent home to parents and guardians, Byler says, “We have no reason to believe that any issues are planned for our campuses, and want to reassure parents that we have systems in place to ensure student safety.”

In a conversation with News Ten, Superintendent Byler reiterates, “It’s a two-way street. I don’t know if parents fully understand what their kids can do on social media or kids don’t understand how much trouble they can get into.”

It is still unknown where the challenge originated from but if you witness or see any threat towards any schools you are encouraged to report it and call your local police department.