Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Throw tossed from float turns into surprise marriage proposal at Lafayette’s Krewe of Rio Parade

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A couple attending the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio parade in Lafayette Saturday night took their love to new heights.

It all started when Marissa DeLaPaz got one of Rio’s most coveted throws, the maraca, tossed at her during the parade.

So excited about the big catch, DeLaPaz is unaware that the maraca had a special glitter message inscribed just for her.

That special message: Will you marry me?

So excited about her unique catch, and unaware that a marriage proposal was in the works, DeLaPaz turns to her boyfriend Andrew to show off her catch, but instead found him on bended knee, giving her a ring and shouting the big question over the noise of the parade.

After what appeared to be the initial shock, she said “YES.”

Click here to see the video

Check out the full list of 2020 Mardi Gras events in Acadiana

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

61°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Low clouds and fog. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Foggy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Trending Stories

Lafayette Travel’s Mardi Gras Playlist

Sidebar