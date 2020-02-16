Throw tossed from float turns into surprise marriage proposal at Lafayette’s Krewe of Rio Parade

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A couple attending the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio parade in Lafayette Saturday night took their love to new heights.

It all started when Marissa DeLaPaz got one of Rio’s most coveted throws, the maraca, tossed at her during the parade.

So excited about the big catch, DeLaPaz is unaware that the maraca had a special glitter message inscribed just for her.

That special message: Will you marry me?

So excited about her unique catch, and unaware that a marriage proposal was in the works, DeLaPaz turns to her boyfriend Andrew to show off her catch, but instead found him on bended knee, giving her a ring and shouting the big question over the noise of the parade.

After what appeared to be the initial shock, she said “YES.”

