Three suspects arrested in Abbeville for armed robbery

ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) — The Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects for an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, according to a press release from their office.

The VPSO responded to a complaint of armed robbery on April 16 in Abbeville. All three suspects, Kenan Michael Willis, 18, of Abbeville, Dequan Trevelle Turner, 18, of Abbeville, and Latrell Dion Ashley, 18, of Abbeville, were arrested for armed robbery on Sunday, April 18.

According to the victim, the robbery was a result of the victim using social media to attempt to trade a long gun for a different type of long gun. At the time of the trade, allegedly, the buyer (suspects) held the seller at gunpoint and stole the long gun.

With the assistance of the Abbeville Police Department and the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Special Response Team, the VPSO arrested the three suspects in Abbeville on Sunday.

Upon arrest, a search was conducted where two firearms and suspected illegal narcotics were located.

All three have been booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on warrants for Armed Robbery. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are pending.

According to VPSO’s PIO Eddie Langlinais, this type of robbery is a case in point of the potential dangers of using social media to sell or trade firearms that often requires meeting with people you do not know. Langlinais recommends the use of a registered firearms dealer to buy and sell firearms, thereby avoiding these dangers and staying SAFE.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon would like to extend his thanks to Chief Bill Spearman and the Abbeville Police Department for their assistance in the apprehension of the three suspects.