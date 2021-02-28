Three people injured in New Iberia boat fire

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Three people were injured in a boat fire Sunday on Claude Viator Road in New Iberia, the State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed.

It happened just after 1 p.m.

Public Information Officer Ashley Rodrigue said three people were working on a boat inside a mechanic shop when the fire broke out.

Two people were transported to a local hospital in moderate condition, she said.

A third person was transported and is in serious condition, Rodigue said.

She said an initial investigation has revealed that the fire happened while the victims did some welding work on an old boat.