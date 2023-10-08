LAFAYETTE (KLFY) – On Saturday, Lafayette Police responded to reports of “shots being fired” in the 700 block of Hellen Street around 10:40pm.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victims were at a party in the 700 block of Hellen Street when an unknown vehicle passed and began shooting at individuals attending the party.

According to police, three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds upon officer’s arrival. Officers began to perform lifesaving medical aid to one of the victims until he could be transported to a local hospital.

All victims were transported to local hospitals, victim #1 is in critical condition, juvenile victim #2 is in critical but stable condition and victim #3 sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.