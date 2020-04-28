Three O’Clock project to distribute meals at four locations Tuesday in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Three O’clock Project will be back in Lafayette Tuesday working with its partners to distribute meals.

Free grab and go breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed at the following locations:

Jackie Boys & Girls Club – 1000 Marie Antoinette 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Brown Park – 1234 E Pont Des Mouton Road 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

MLK Rec Center – 309 Cora Street 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 a.m.

St. Thomas More High School – 450 E. Farrel Road 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m.

The meals are available to anyone 18 and under and includes 7 days worth of breakfast and lunch.

A guardian may pick up the meals on behalf of children.