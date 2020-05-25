Three O’Clock project announces 15 locations for this week’s student food distribution

(KLFY) The Three O’Clock project has announced that parents can still receive free meals, this week, at one of its 15 distribution sites throughout Acadiana.

Free grab and go meals will be available for pick up at the locations, dates and times listed below.

Tuesday (Lafayette)

Jackie Boys and Girls Club 9 a.m. -10 a.m.

Brown Park 9 a.m.- 10 a.m.

MLK Rec Cener 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

The Bayou Church 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Pelican Park 2:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

Sts. Peter and Paul School 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday ( Acadia, Iberia and St. Martin)

Rice Festival Building, Crowley 10 a.m. -11 a.m.

Parc Hardy, Breaux Bridge, 10 a.m. -11 a.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Iota 12:30 p.m. -1:30 p.m.

West End Park, New Iberia 1:00 p.m. -2 p.m.

Ward 8 Rec Center, Jeanerette 1:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.

Thursday ( St. Landry)

New Zion Baptist Church, Eunice 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.

Opelousas Boys and Girls Club 12:30 p.m. -1:30 p.m.

Friday ( Vermilion, Acadia)