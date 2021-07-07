Three members of St. Martinville family arrested on drug charges

St. Martinville, La. (KLFY) An investigation by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of three members of a St. Martinville family on multiple drug charges.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, reports of suspected illegal drug activity taking place at a residence in the 1500 block of Hebert Lane Hwy prompted the investigation.

He said a narcotics search warrant was obtained and on June 29 following the execution of the warrant three people were arrested and charged as follows:

Heidi Theriot, 40, St. Martinville, LA-$745,000.00

LA. R.S. 40:966A(1) PWITD Schedule I CDS (Heroin)

LA. R.S. 40:967A(1); PWITD Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

LA. R.S. 40:968A(1); PWITD Schedule III CDS (Buprenorphine)

LA. R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory

LA. R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

LA. R.S. 14:91.13; Use of CDS in presence of Juveniles (3 counts)

LA. R.S. 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances-6 Counts

LA. R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy to Dist. Sched I, II, and III CDS

LA. R.S. 14:26; Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory

Ricky P. Theriot, Jr., 39, St. Martinville, LA-Bond-$745,000.00

LA. R.S. 40:966A(1) PWITD Schedule I CDS (Heroin)

LA. R.S. 40:967A(1); PWITD Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

LA. R.S. 40:968A(1); PWITD Schedule III CDS (Buprenorphine)

LA. R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory

LA. R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

LA. R.S. 14:91.13; Use of CDS in presence of Juveniles (3 counts)

LA. R.S. 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances-6 Counts

LA. R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy to Dist. Sched I, II, and III CDS

LA. R.S. 14:26; Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory

Trey Theriot, 20, St. Martinville, LA-Bond-$745,000.00

LA. R.S. 40:966A(1) PWITD Schedule I CDS (Heroin)

LA. R.S. 40:967A(1); PWITD Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

LA. R.S. 40:968A(1); PWITD Schedule III CDS (Buprenorphine)

LA. R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory

LA. R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

LA. R.S. 14:91.13; Use of CDS in presence of Juveniles (3 counts)

LA. R.S. 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances-6 Counts

LA. R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy to Dist. Sched I, II, and III CDS

LA. R.S. 14:26; Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory





Homeland Security Investigators assisted with the arrest, according to Becket.

“If you would like to report suspected illegal drug activity in your neighborhood please report it via the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line by calling (337) 394-2626. Help us keep the streets of St. Martin Parish free of illegal drug activity,” Becket said.