Three Lake Charles men sentenced for crimes involving firearms

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that three defendants, all from Lake Charles, have been sentenced today in federal court for firearms-related charges.

United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following three defendants for being convicted felons in possession of a firearm:

• Brandon Antonio Carter, 36, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to 180 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. On March 21, 2019, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by Carter.

The deputy detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Carter admitted to having marijuana in his possession. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a loaded handgun and magazine on the driver’s floorboard containing 27 rounds of ammunition.

Carter has previous felony convictions for second-degree robbery (2007), distribution of cocaine (2007), and

distribution of a controlled substance, schedule II, (2013), and knew that he was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition.

• Jeremiah Devon Richard, 23, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. On October 2, 2019, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Polk Street in Lake Charles.

Inside the residence, officers found a semi-automatic rifle inside the closet of a bedroom that Richard was staying in. Officers also located a 12-gauge shotgun in the living room of the residence and learned that it belonged to Richard.

Richard has previous felony convictions for simple burglary in both 2011 and 2012 and was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

• Jerrell K. Malone, 47, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a trespassing complaint on Moeling Street in Lake Charles on April 5, 2020.

When they arrived at the residence, officers made contact with Malone, who admitted to having waved a firearm around when he had been asked to leave the residence. Malone admitted to having the firearm and that he had put it inside the residence.

Officers retrieved and seized the loaded semi-automatic pistol that Malone had in his possession. Malone has previous felony convictions for possession of cocaine (1996), possession with intent to distribute

cocaine (2008), and aggravated cruelty to animals (2019) and knew that he was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition.

The ATF, Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted these investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Craig R. Bordelon, Danny Siefker, and Daniel J. Vermaelen prosecuted the cases.

