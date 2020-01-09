Breaking News
Three Lafayette Parish arrests made for juvenile pornography possession

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Three Lafayette parish men are facing a combined 130 charges of possession of porn involving juveniles under the age of 13 after a joint investigation led to their arrests on Wednesday.

  • Austin Nicholas Benoit, 20, was charged with 10 counts of possession of juvenile pornography.
  • Zachary Espree, 24, was charged with 100 counts of possession of juvenile pornography
  • John E. Hamburn IV, 21, was charged with 20 counts of possession of juvenile pornography.
  • Austin Benoit
  • Zachary Espree
  • John Hamburg IV

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit were all involved in the investigations.

