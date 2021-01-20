Three indicted in murder of 18-year-old man at a Lafayette convenience store

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Three suspects have been indicted for their alleged involvement in the murder of Damien George, who was found shot to death at a convenience store in September.

Kendell Ledet, 18, Joshua Chevalier, 24, and Donnique Leopaul, 21, were indicted by a Lafayette grand jury on Wednesday.

Responding officers found George shot multiple times in the 800 block of N. University Avenue on Sept. 19, 2020. He later died at the hospital.

Ledet faces one count of second-degree murder. Leopaul and Chevalier both face charges of principal to second-degree murder.