Three Breaux Bridge men arrested for attempted first-degree murder

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Three men in Breaux Bridge were arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges earlier today, according to police.

Deshawn Batiste, 21, of Breaux Bridge, was charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder, disturbing the peace, assault by drive-by shooting and criminal conspiracy.

Brenan Jean-Batiste, 19, of Breaux Bridge, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Tanerian Babineaux, 21, of Breaux Bridge, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The three were arrested during the execution of search and arrest warrants in the 800 block of Lena Drive. The warrants are the result of investigations of recent shootings in the city, according to a Facebook post. Multiple handguns were seized, and the three men were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.