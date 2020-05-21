Three arrested on multiple narcotics/distribution charges-additional suspect being sought in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Three people face multiple drugs charges after a home was raided Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Coteau Holmes Highway.

During their search of the home, agents located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, Adderall, Oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, suspected Alprazolam, a large amount of U.S. Currency, and packaging materials used to facilitate the distribution of illegal narcotics, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The following suspects were arrested and charged as follows:

Carmen Becker, 46, of St. Martinville.

Carmen Becker (SMPSO)

LA. R.S.-40:966A(1)-Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

LA. R.S.-40:967A-Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

LA. R.S.-40:967A-Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone)-2 Counts

LA. R.S.-40:969A-Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)-2 Counts

LA. R.S.-40:1041-Transactions Involving Proceeds From Drug Offenses

LA. R.S.-14:26-Criminal Conspiracy (Distribution of Methamphetamine)

Jeffrey Hebert, 43, St. Martinville faces a charge of Possession of Schedule II CDS.

Jeffrey Hebert (SMSO)

Kylie Eastin, 41, of Martinville.

LA. R.S. 40:967A- Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

LA. R.S. 40:1041- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

LA. R.S. 40:967C- Possession of Schedule II CDS (Adderall)

LA. R.S. 14:26- Criminal Conspiracy (Distribution of Methamphetamine)

Following their arrests, they were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Agents are also seeking a fourth suspect in connection with the above arrests, Kenneth J. Broussard, aka “Kenu” 46, St. Martinville, LA., is wanted on an outstanding warrant for narcotics and criminal conspiracy charges.

Kenneth Broussard (SMPSO)

Anyone who knows Broussard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.