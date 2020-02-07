Live Now
Three arrested on attempted first-degree murder in Jeanerette

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — One man is in critical condition and three people are behind bars after a shooting this afternoon (Feb. 6) in Jeanerette.

April Lewis, 29, Joshua Perro, 31, and Khadijah Stewart, 25, all of Sorrel, were arrested by the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred after 1 p.m. today on Pelican Ct. in the Candlewood Subdivision. The victim, identified only as a black male, took numerous shots to the upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

  • April Lewis
  • Joshua Perro
  • Khadijah Stewart

