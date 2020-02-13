Three arrested following drug investigation in New Iberia

Live Now
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Three people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation in New Iberia.

New Iberia Police say they executed search warrants for two homes on the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Saint Jude Avenue on Wednesday morning.

During the search, police say they found approximately 100 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, two ounces of marijuana, and Lortab pills. They say a firearm and approximately $350 cash were also found.

Three people were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

24-year-old Deantre Charles:

  • Possession of a Schedule I CDS
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS
  • Monies derived from Drug Proceeds
  • Possession of a Schedule II CDS, and Obstruction of Justice.

25-year-old Halle Charles:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS.

29-year-old Martin Linden:

  • Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS
  • Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS
  • Possession of a CDS in the presence of a Juvenile

New Iberia Police Department’s Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and SWAT Team assisted with the operation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

