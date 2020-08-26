Three arrested after sting turns up marijuana plants at Cajun Cannabis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) arrested three after a sting at Cajun Cannabis turned up marijuana plants and a number of other illegal items.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin said the TNT executed a search warrant at the store, which turned up three marijuana plants with a street value of $4,500. The plants were being cultivated inside the business through the use of heat lamps, buckets of water and housed inside a portable grow house. Agents also located approximately 1,336.5 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $26,730, 2.6 grams of hash with an estimated street value $156, and various articles of drug paraphernalia.

The establishment was also observed selling food and beverage items containing CBD, which is a violation of the laws currently in place. Based on those findings, the TNT notified and enlisted the assistance of the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Agents were also able to obtain a search warrant for the residence of one of the suspects, Travis M. DeYoung, 32, of Lafayette. There, they found an additional 11 grams of marijuana, four grams of THC wax, one gram THC Keef Pod and a container with unknown substances in it.

DeYoung was arrested on four active warrants of principal to distribute marijuana, cultivation of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, funds derived from drug proceeds and violation of a drug free zone.

Karlie Lane Lantier (Bellard), 27, of Lafayette, was arrested on four active warrants of distribution of marijuana.

Jordan Folks, 19, was arrested on an active warrant of distribution of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.