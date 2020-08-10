Three arrested after opening fire on young family inside car on Verot School Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have arrested three suspects in a shooting investigating Saturday night in the 2800 block of Verot School Road.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin, a man inside a vehicle with his wife and two children was traveling southbound, when shots rang out and struck the vehicle.

One of the victims, he said, was able to provide police with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and a description of the suspects.

With assistance from St. Landry Parish Sheriff detectives, the vehicle and three of four suspects were located and transported back to the Lafayette Police Department and interviewed.

A short while later, Griffin said, police arrested 21-year-old Traivon Mayo, 19-year-old Kevon Henry and 36-year-old Macarthur Johnson all from Opelousas, and charged them each with 4 counts of attempted 1st degree murder.

The four victims were not struck by gunfire, Griffin said.

Kevon Henry

MacArthur Johnson