Threats on social media force three Iota schools to close Thursday

Classes are canceled Thursday for all students at three schools in the Iota community.

Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard released the following statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff and in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, the three schools in the Iota community: Iota Elementary, Iota Middle and Iota High School will be closed tomorrow in order to allow law enforcement to more thoroughly investigate social media threats made towards the overall safety of the schools in the Iota community.”

The closure comes after a series of bomb threats were made on social media and also called into Iota High School on Tuesday.

Parents and all stakeholders have been informed of the closure, Richard said.

All other schools in Acadia Parish are open Thursday.

