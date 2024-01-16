(KLFY) — Thousands of residents in Acadiana are without electricity this morning after the ice storm overnight.

According to the Louisiana state map on poweroutage.us, 4,638 of the 28,662 customers in Acadia Parish were without power as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. In Jeff Davis Parish, 3,378 households and businesses were without power, over 27% of all the tracked customers in the parish.

Statewide, just under 30,000 customers were without electric power.

Here is the list of outages, as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Acadia: 4,638

Evangeline: 2

Iberia: 106

Jeff Davis: 3,378

Lafayette: 2,477

St. Landry: 128

St. Martin: 2,329

St. Mary: 7

Vermilion: 1,154

