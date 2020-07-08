Thousands sign petition asking Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to require mask in public

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette resident has launched an online petition calling on Mayor-President Josh Guillory to take stronger measures ‘to make masks MANDATORY in public spaces until a vaccine is available to the public.’

The petition on change.org was started by Lafayette resident Momma Lace and says “if 80% of the population wears face masks while in public, we can actually contain the virus better than a strict lockdown; however, masking at only 50% does not flatten the curve.’

During a Tuesday night council meeting Guillory said he’s not ready to take that liberty away.

“I care. I care greatly, but I also care about liberty, and I also care about freedom,” explained Guillory. “And every time I issue one of these declarations – loitering downtown, unaccompanied minors curfew, 200 person limit – I am infringing on one of your liberties. I take that very seriously.”

Shortly after that statement, the petition went live and has been signed by over 2100 people.

“We want to shop, live, eat and pray in safety and security. A mandatory mask ordinance is the only way to make these human desires possible while also saving the lives of our loved ones.”