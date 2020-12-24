Thomas Lee Glover Sr. named new Lafayette Police Chief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette officially has a new Chief of Police.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Wednesday announced the appointment of Thomas Lee Glover, Sr. of Dallas.

Glover retired from the Dallas Police Department in 2017 where he served as deputy chief since 2012.

Guillory says Glover has held numerous command and supervisory positions.

He’s a graduate of Grambling State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science.

The new chief says his first priority is to make Lafayette safer with a focus on community policing.

“Even last night I told the mayor that I read myself to sleep at about 12:30 a.m. in the hotel reading crime stats on Lafayette and trying to make sure this city is safer for citizens, for busnesses to relocate to build a tax base, and for tourism,” Glover explained.

Glover’s police force experience in Dallas include serving as Communications 911 Commander, Detention Services Commander, Personnel & Development Division Commander, Domestic Violence Unit, Property Crimes and recruiting.

“I do sense that our new chief and even in the interview process will hold everyone accountable,” Guillory noted.

“Our chief is not inheriting a broken police department he’s inheriting a wonderful police department filled with the upmost professionals. Our women and our men of the Lafayette police department are second to none,” Guillory added.

Glover referenced the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the death of Trayford Pellerin of Lafayette.

He explains policing worldwide has changed and the LPD will change too.

“We cannot police today the way we did a year ago. There has been a tremedous change and if you don’t get with the change something drastic is going to happen to your city and to your department. So, we will be practicing 21st century policing,” Glover stated.

Incoming Chief Glover made it clear that he will require responsibility and accountability of anyone in command.

“There are going to be some decisions that I will make and everybody won’t agree with; but I do hope that you do understand the decisions that I make. Some of them I might stroke with a feather and some of them may take a hammer,” Glover said.

The chief’s first official day in office will be Friday, December 31.