This weekend features a pair of police accountability and Black Lives Matter rallies

FILE – In this June 3, 2020, file photo, a protester waves a city of Chicago flag emblazoned with the acronym BLM for Black Lives Matter, outside the Batavia, Ill., City Hall during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter has gone mainstream — and black activists are carefully assessing how they should respond. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

In Abbeville, a peace walk is being held tomorrow morning to bring awareness to injustice and racial profiling. Line up for people walking, and those who want to drive, is at 8:30 at MLK. The walk starts at 9 a.m. and will end at the Christian Service Center. The Acadiana community is invited, and you’re asked to bring positive signs and posters.

On Sunday in Lafayette, a march for police accountability and black lives will take place at 5 p.m. The Student Action & Organizing Committee and the Acadiana Coalition Against Social Injustice are marching in solidarity with Black Lives Matter from the Maurice Heymann Memorial to the pavilion at Girard Park. At the pavillion, there will be a rally featuring community organizations, speakers, and poets calling for an end to police brutality. You’re asked to bring signs and wear a protective mask.

The following roads will be closed for the peaceful protest at 5 p.m.: Girard Park Drive, Girard Woods Drive, and Girard Woods Road, along with the residents who live closer to E. St. Mary on Girard Park Drive.