‘This home was my fresh start’ New Iberia woman who lost everything in house fire says her faith sustains her during difficult time

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- A New Iberia family is asking for the community’s help after their home was destroyed by a fire.

Judy Bayard says she and her family were asleep when they woke up surrounded by smoke and flames.

“I couldn’t see anything. The fire was above my head, that is what woke me up. It was burning and everything happened so fast.” Homeowner Judy Bayard said.

This home began as a fresh start for Bayard and her kids.

She says her life is not perfect however, she strives daily to provide a perfect and safe life for her children.

“It was a new beginning. I am in school, it was the beginning of the rest of my life because when I moved in, all I had was an air mattress and blanket. It’s not much, but it was a home for me and my kids. It’s all we had!” she said.

Her faith, she says, is the reason why she is still alive and fighting to help her children navigate this difficult time.

“God is great. I woke up and explained to my kids, we are walking in the path of God. He had no help… so when you feel like you have the world on your back, he carried the world, so don’t give up.”

To help the Bayard Family, consider donating to their GoFundMe

Clothes

Boy 5-6 years old

Girl 11-12 years old

Shoes