Third arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old Garon Lewis of New Iberia

New Iberia Police have made a third arrest related to the homicide of Garron Lewis, a 17-year-old New Iberia High School athletic standout and son of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond ‘Shoe Do’ Lewis.

Kenray Olivier Ledet, 29, of of Lafayette was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including second degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

He is being held in the Iberia Parish Correctional Center with no bond, Police spokesperson John Babin said.

Garon Lewis was found shot to death inside a vehicle in August.

He father, Raymond, pleaded for help locating the suspect(s) only hours after his son had been found murdered.

Tre’vonce Jakil Bernard, 21, of New Iberia was arrested days later and charged with second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon. His bond was set at $820,000 and he remains in jail.

Bryson John Lewis, 24, of Jeanerette was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with second degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument. He has no bond.

Police have yet to say what led to the shooting.