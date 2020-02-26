Live Now
Thieves steal mink stole from woman at Mardi Gras ball in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A local woman left the Bonaparte ball in Lafayette heartbroken Monday night after learning that a mink stole sometimes has a strange way of disappearing.

In a social media post, Lisa Landry LaCombe said she was having a great time at the ball and left her table area for approximately 15 minutes to join her husband on the dance floor.

When she returned to her table , she says, a mink stole that had been gifted to her from her 96-year-old grandmother was gone.

“Yes I am heart broken that someone would walk up to our table and take something that is not theirs.” Lacombe wrote.

“Now I can’t pass down this beautiful treasure to my daughter that my grandmother passed down to me.”

Lacombe says she only wants whoever has it to return it, no questions asked.

“Hopefully someone might see this that knows someone who has a new mink stole and it gets back to the rightful owner. No questions ask I would just like the jacket back.”  

