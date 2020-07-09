Thief knocks store clerk unconscious at Tobacco Plus store

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are searching for a thief who knocked a store clerk unconscious.

It happened at the Tobacco Plus store in the 3000 block of West Pinhook Road.

When confronted by the store clerk, police say the suspect struck the clerk several times until the victim lost consciousness.

Video surveillance captured the incident and a still photo of the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information or can offer any assistance is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.