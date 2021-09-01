Thibodaux Police: Tarps, water, toiletries most requested needs

THIBODAUX, La. (KLFY) – The City of Thibodaux is cleaning up after the storm. The city still has no power, but there is water service.

Some of the worst damage from Hurricane Ida is on W. 3rd Street, in the Thibodaux’s historic district. The storm blew out the front wall of a three-story building, and collapsed each floor. Bricks and glass fell onto the street and sidewalk below, crushing three pick-up trucks.

“I was at a loss for words,” said Kyra Cook, who lives across the street from the collapsed building. “I kinda knew what to expect. I saw some pictures on line before I got home. But for the most part, seeing it in person is completely different.”

No electricity means no air conditioning, and the high temperatures aren’t going anywhere as clean up and recovery continue.

So, what does Thibodaux need right now, besides power?

“The thing we hear the most is tarps. Blue tarps to patch up roofs. Blue tarps, water, toiletries. Those are the three things everyone is asking for,” said Thibodaux Police Lt. Clint Dempster.

Dempster says residents returning to town, and people coming from other places to help to provide supplies and equipment, has created a traffic problem.

“If you don’t have to be on the road, please stay off the road. Eliminate the sightseeing. The traffic is pretty bad out there. We’re doing what we can. The service men, and the contractors, they need to get where they’re going to assess the damage and fix the damage,” said Dempster.

The overnight curfew remains in place, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.