Thensted Outreach Center to distribute food to residents in need in St. Landry Parish

GRAND COTEAU La. (KLFY) Food Net is going strong on their second week by delivering seven days worth of food to those in need including local food pantries across Acadiana.

Food Net delivered seven day staple packages to Thensted Outreach Center so they can in turn distribute the food to clients in southern St. Landry parish.

Ben Broussard, Food Net’s communication director, says they delivered 140 food packages to Thensted who will then deliver to Opelousas, Bellveau, Arnaudville, Church Point, and places in between.

“This is a growing effort. We’re delivering several days a week to food pantries in need.” Broussard said.

The executive director of the Thensted Center, Julia Richard, says “We are so grateful for them because other than that we did not have anything in our pantries to be able to give the people of this community and many of the surrounding communities.”

Richard says continuing to donate is important because food does not last long especially when the kids are at home.

“It’s so important that you continue to give and working together, makes a community so much stronger,” she concludes.

Broussard thanks the community for being extremely supportive of the Seven Day Staples Project movement to meet the needs of those experiencing hunger, however he encourages those who are able to continue to donate because the need for food in Acadiana is on the rise.

“We’re finding new need in terms of hunger and security and food need throughout the area almost everyday,” he continues.

With that being said you can donate to your local food pantry or donate to Food Net.

Broussard adds, “This is going to help us to meet the need of those experiencing hunger throughout our community as we work to rebuild.”

