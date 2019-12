BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- The Breaux Bridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in separate theft in investigations.

Both incidents occurred at the Walmart within city limits, Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu said.

(Breaux Bridge Police Department)

If you have any information that can help identify these suspects, call (337) 332-2186 or message the Breaux Bridge Police Department’s Facebook page.