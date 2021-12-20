“The three babies are gone” Family of woman who survived crash tell her the heartbreaking news

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Simmons family tries to be strong, but it will be challenging with Christmas.

Their brother said the family had so many presents for them. They don’t even know what to do with their gifts.

“The pain, it comes in waves, it’s the babies, they’re some of the sweetest souls,” said Shea Simmons.

The three siblings who departed life “too soon” have been identified as 20-year-old Lindy Simmons, 17-year-old Christopher Simmons, and 15-year-old Kamryn Simmons.

“My parents’ house is now empty. I’ve stayed the past few nights with my dad, and he’s torn,” he said. His parents are heartbroken. They are in a state of shock and disbelief. Simmons said.

“You live your life with a dad that’s strong, that supports the family and is the rock and the screams that he puts out and the pain that I’ve seen come from him is something that no one should have to experience.”

The mother of the children, 57-year-old Dawn Simmons, was the closest to the last three, and she didn’t find out she had lost her three kids until Monday.

“Whenever she would get off of work, they would fight to sit on her. You know it was my mom’s babies,” Simmons said.

He says they were just recently reflecting on life a few days before the accident.

“I said we had our struggles, but one thing we haven’t had is, we haven’t lost a family member, and my mom was saying how right on cue that was.”

“We have each other, and we’re healthy. We had close calls, but we’re all here and healthy, and a day or two later, three are gone and it’s the three babies.”

The family established a go fund me and they are grateful for the many donations they have received.

“This is unimaginable, it just gives a little bit of relief knowing that there are people who do care and understand the gravity of the situation that they’re willing to go out of their way and try to help as best as they can,” Simmons said.

The truck driver who was involved in hitting the Simmons family, 54-year-old John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia also was killed in the crash.

State Police say there was no indication of alcohol use at the crash scene, but blood samples were taken.