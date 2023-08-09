This historic heatwave that has gripped Acadiana, and much of the southern U.S., could continue into the weekend and next week. We’ve seen 10 consecutive days of 100-degree temperatures and today would make eleven. Today is the one day it could be threatened, however, but I doubt anyone would be too upset if the streak ended. Highs today are expected to be near 100 degrees. A few isolated storms could be possible, but rain chances will be 20% or less. The one upside of today will be the southwesterly breeze, which will be in the 8-16 mph range.

The heatwave looks to intensify again heading into the weekend as high pressure reigns supreme across the area. Highs of 102-104 degrees may be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. The drought situation will likely worsen as rain chances look minimal, in the 10-20% range, through early next week.