The Stormy Pattern Continues this Workweek

The active weather pattern continues for Acadiana through much of the next week as storms stay likely each day.

Isolated rain is working through western parts of the area this morning. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop for all of Acadiana after 10:00 am as rain chances hover around 60% throughout the afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy at times.

Besides the rain, the weather remains hot and steamy with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Acadiana may get a small break from the very active weather on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, the 4th of July weekend looks stormy.

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

New Iberia

78°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

