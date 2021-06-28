The Stormy Pattern Continues this Workweek

The active weather pattern continues for Acadiana through much of the next week as storms stay likely each day.





Isolated rain is working through western parts of the area this morning. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop for all of Acadiana after 10:00 am as rain chances hover around 60% throughout the afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy at times.

Besides the rain, the weather remains hot and steamy with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Acadiana may get a small break from the very active weather on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, the 4th of July weekend looks stormy.