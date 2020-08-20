The Lafayette Parish Association of Educators expresses opposition to LPSS’ reopening plan

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Association of Teachers is rejecting the school system’s plan to return to school due to coronavirus-related health concerns.

The teachers association presented its list of demands for the Lafayette Parish School System.

They are strictly against the return of pre-k to 5th grade to five days a week on campus learning.

They say the number of coronavirus cases are still too high — and that decision was made prematurely.

Here’s what they want:

Transparency. Make data available to the public, including info on the number of cases at each school

Release within two days — the transportation and sanitation plan for pre-K to 5th grade.

Allow the public to call into school board meetings for comment.

If teachers get COVID-19 and have to quarantine — they don’t use up sick days or lose pay.

Reduce class size to 12 students per room — with at least six feet social distancing space between them.

Will teachers in Lafayette Parish report to work if these demands are not met by LPSS?

Julia Reed, president of the association, says that’s something they’re trying to avoid, but it’s an option on the table.

The list of demands was made public on Thursday. LPSS is expected to release a statement in response to the association’s stance.