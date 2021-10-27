The grand jury handed Indictments to the following individuals

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Criminal indictments were handed down in state court Wednesday on the following individuals:

  • Brendell Clay, 19, was indicted in state court on a charge of first-degree murder
  • Delands Brown, 21, was indicted in state court on a charge of first-degree rape
  • Israel Ason, 45, was indicted in state court on two counts of first-degree rape
  • Elies Lenord Charles, 33, was indicted in state court on a charge of second-degree murder
  • Michelle Louise Strout, 39, was indicted in state court on
  • Jason Wendel Pradia Jr., 22, was indicted in state court of first-degree murder in the death of Clifton Jamal Williams.
  • Zaveon Dashad Willis, 19, was indicted in state court of first-degree murder in the death of Clifton Jamal Williams
  • Wilbert Willis, 17, was indicted in state court of first-degree murder in the death of Clifton Jamal Williams

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar