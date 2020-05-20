The Grand 14 Ambassador hosting private movie screenings for $100

(KLFY) The Grand 14 Ambassador is allowing customers to purchase private screenings by renting an entire auditorium for $100.

“Get your family or a group of your friends together and see a movie on the big screen,” the Grand Theatre says on its website. “For a limited time only, a discounted, flat-rate fee of $100 gets your group a private auditorium.”

The Grand is offering this deal from 10:00am to 9:00pm daily.

“Seven days advance notice is required to book. The maximum group size is 20 people per booking. Our concession stand and bar will be open for all of your favorite movie snacks and beverages. No outside food and drink, please. Contact your theatre directly to make arrangements.”

Management says the auditoriums will be clean.

“Our theatres will be ready for you and will be fully sanitized. CDC cleanliness standards and social distancing protocols will be followed.”

It is available at three sites in Louisiana, one in Texas and another in Georgia.

The Grand 16 Slidell, LA.

The Grand 14 Alexandria, LA.

The Grand 14 Ambassador Lafayette, LA.

The Grand 14 Conroe, TX.

Amstar Cinemas 16 Macon, GA.

What movies can you see?

AVAILABLE TITLES INCLUDE:

SUPERHERO SPECIALS

–Aquaman

–Batman

–Shazam!

–Superman

–Wonder Woman

FAMILY FAVORITES

–How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World

–Trolls

–Shrek

–Despicable Me 3

–Secret Life of Pets 2

–Sing

–Minions

–Kung Fu Panda

COMEDY CLASSICS



–Big Lebowsk

–Smokey and the Bandit

–40 year Old Virgin

–Billy Madison

–Animal House

MADEA MADNESS

–Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

–Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

–Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween

–Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

–Madea’s Witness Protection

–Madea Goes To Jail

WIZARDING WORLD



–Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone

–Harry Potter & The Chamber Of Secrets

–Harry Potter & The Prisoner Of Azkaban

–Harry Potter & The Goblet Of Fire

–Harry Potter & The Order Of The Phoenix

–Harry Potter & The Half Blood Prince

–Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 1

–Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 2

BACK ON THE BIG SCREEN

–E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

–Jaws

–Jurassic Park

–Back to the Future

–Back to the Future 2

–Back to the Future 3

GIRLS NIGHT OUT

–Bridesmaids

–Girls Trip

–Notting Hill

–Fifty Shades of Grey

–Fifty Shades Darker

–Fifty Shades Freed

MARVELOUS MUSICALS

–Mamma Mia!

–Mamma Mia! Here we go Again

–Pitch Perfect

–Yesterday

–Jesus Christ Superstar

