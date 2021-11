LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Holidays are upon us, and The Good Fight Foundation wants to help everyone enjoy.

Next Wednesday, Nov. 24, the foundation will be giving away Thanksgiving meals on a first come, first serve basis.

The giveaway will take place at Prejeans Restaurant, 3480 NE Evangeline Thwy. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a drive-thru service.

The meal will include a spiral ham, a can of sweet potatoes and dinner rolls. The limit is one meal per car.