‘The day we got right was the day we decided to fight,’ Peaceful protesters gather at Girard Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) “The day we got right was the day we decided to fight.”



Men and women from around Acadiana marched in solidarity as part of a movement calling for justice and peace.

“Today is a new day in Lafayette. No justice, no peace. No justice, no peace. What do we want… justice and when do we want it… now”



In a peaceful rally at Girard Park, protestors took to the stage and in one voice called for an end to police brutality across the country.



“I joined the United States Army. I was deployed overseas three times, I will be damned if I’m going to come back and go through the same thing my ancestors went through.”

“Black lives matter because it’s been a tradition to see someone darker than you and think less of them.”

As part of the movement, protestors shared personal stories of violence and hatred they have experienced in their lives because of the color of their skin.



“If I am free man, I take some blame for not standing when I was told to sit, for not running when I was told to walk.”



By continuing to rally and march, protestors say they hope others will join them in the fight for an end to violence and justice for everyone.



“Until you give us justice, we are coming together. We will knock on courthouse doors, protest in front of police stations, because Lafayette, it’s time for you to get your knee off my neck.”