NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) For 63 years a familiar face has worked in the Iberia Parish School District.

That’s decades of service from Audrey Ausberry and now she’s now making her next move to retirement.

Her retirement party was a bit different because of COVID-19.

Dozens of community members lined the streets in their cars to do a drive-by goodbye and give their best wishes to their long time colleague.