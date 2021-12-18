The Cajun Navy is helping the tornado victims in Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Cajun Navy Ground Force is helping people with immediate needs in Mayfield, KY.

If you want to help donate items, here is a list of what is needed:

Propane

Rain gear

Sleeping bags

Hats

Diapers

Baby formula

Baby wipes

Water

Underwear

Socks

Solar-powered chargers

Hand and feet warmers

Feminine hygiene products

Clorox wipes

Garbage bags

Blankets

Flashlights

Solar-powered lights

First aid supplies

Hand sandtizer

Body wipes

If you would like to donate any of these items, you can register at https://www.crowdrelief.net

You can also donate funds online at https://cajunrelief.org/donate