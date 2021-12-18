The Cajun Navy is helping the tornado victims in Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) The Cajun Navy Ground Force is helping people with immediate needs in Mayfield, KY.

If you want to help donate items, here is a list of what is needed:

  • Propane
  • Rain gear
  • Sleeping bags
  • Hats
  • Diapers
  • Baby formula
  • Baby wipes
  • Water
  • Underwear
  • Socks
  • Solar-powered chargers
  • Hand and feet warmers
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Clorox wipes
  • Garbage bags
  • Blankets
  • Flashlights
  • Solar-powered lights
  • First aid supplies
  • Hand sandtizer
  • Body wipes

If you would like to donate any of these items, you can register at https://www.crowdrelief.net

You can also donate funds online at https://cajunrelief.org/donate

