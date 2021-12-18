The Cajun Navy is helping the tornado victims in Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Cajun Navy Ground Force is helping people with immediate needs in Mayfield, KY.
If you want to help donate items, here is a list of what is needed:
- Propane
- Rain gear
- Sleeping bags
- Hats
- Diapers
- Baby formula
- Baby wipes
- Water
- Underwear
- Socks
- Solar-powered chargers
- Hand and feet warmers
- Feminine hygiene products
- Clorox wipes
- Garbage bags
- Blankets
- Flashlights
- Solar-powered lights
- First aid supplies
- Hand sandtizer
- Body wipes
If you would like to donate any of these items, you can register at https://www.crowdrelief.net
You can also donate funds online at https://cajunrelief.org/donate