Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Advertiser: Suspended Lafayette Marshal Brian Pope asks judge to dismiss 17 malfeasance charges

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Brian.Pope.courthouse.exit.02.20-0590_1519838654941.jpg

LAFAYETTE, La. (Andrew Capps/ The Advertiser)- Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope wants a judge to dismiss 17 malfeasance charges accusing him of pocketing of thousands of dollars in court fees.

Pope was charged with taking over $84,000 in fees collected by the marshal’s office in 2018 following a 17-count indictment returned by a grand jury that December.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in January 2019.

Now, his lawyer argues Pope was entitled to those fees under state law and he has asked the judge to dismiss all 17 charges, The Advertiser said.

In a motion filed Friday, Pope’s attorney Brett Grayson argued that a provision in state law that prohibits Lafayette and Shreveport city marshals from pocketing service fees was enacted as a “stop-gap.” Other city marshals in Louisiana can take the fees collected.

Grayson argues Pope is entitled to those fees through a different part of state law that doesn’t exclude Lafayette and outlines minimum fees for city marshals.

Grayson claims the statute supersedes the fee prohibition for Lafayette’s marshal and empowered Pope to pocket the fees.

Read The Advertiser’s full story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Few Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories