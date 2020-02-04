The Advertiser: New St. Landry DA plans to reduce docket with pleas

OPELOUSAS, La. (The Advertiser)- Reducing a staggering number of criminal cases pending in state district court will be the main issue confronting Charles Cravins, recently sworn-in as District Attorney of St. Landry Parish.

Cravins, who worked as First Assistant district attorney for a number of years, estimates there are more than 5,400 cases awaiting prosecution in the four court divisions of the 27th Judicial District.

“That’s way too many and next month I will be meeting with the (four) judges and take measures to reduce that number. The unresolved cases in the district courts do not include those that remain in the city courts or the mayor’s courts in the municipalities,” Cravins said.

Cravins said he is planning strategies that will provide incentives for those awaiting trial, including guilty plea offers to help reduce the criminal docket.

