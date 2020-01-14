Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Advertiser: Scripps Broadcasting, owner of KATC, fined $1.1 million after 2018 plane crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:

An aerial view of the scene of a plane crash in Kaplan. (Photo: Courtesy of Acadian Air Med, )

LAFAYETTE, La. (William Taylor Potter/The Advertiser)- Scripps Broadcasting Holdings, part of the E.W. Scripps Company, which owns Acadiana broadcast station KATC, must pay a $1.1 million penalty for violating the Federal Communications Commission’s rules on lighting television towers, the FCC announced Monday.

The FCC’s investigation into the lighting practices came after a small plane crashed into a television tower in Kaplan, killing two people, in August 2018.

The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau found no evidence connecting the crash to the violation of the rules by Cordillera, the company that owned KATC at the time.

“Consistent monitoring of tower lighting systems is an important aviation safety issue and potentially a life-saving measure, as it ensures that owners quickly learn of—and can correct—malfunctioning obstruction lights,” the FCC said in a press release.

Scripps purchased 15 TV stations from Cordillera — including KATC — in May 2019 for $521 million.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Areas of fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Foggy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Foggy. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Low clouds and fog. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories